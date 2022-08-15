Eggplant Parmigiana egg-citing!

This recipe will make you love eggplants even more.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Eggplants are in abundance right now and this recipe from the

Tritten’s is going to make you love them even more.

We welcome Melanie and Andy from Cannizzaro Famiglia to Charlotte Today. "Eggplants are being sold everywhere and if you aren't an eggplant lover this recipe will transform you into one" says Melanie.

Baked Eggplant Parmigiana

1 Large Eggplant

2 tsp kosher salt

1 egg

1 cup panko

1 tsp garlic powder

½tsp each kosher salt and black pepper

4 ounces fresh mozzarella, shredded

1/4 cup grated parmesan, divided

1 Cup Cannizzaro Marinara, Vodka or Arrabbiata Sauce - warmed up.

Cut eggplant into disks, each 1/2 inch thick.

Lay your eggplant slices on paper towels and sprinkle with sea salt. Let sit for 20 minutes. Pat eggplant completely dry.

Preheat oven to 450F. In a shallow bowl, whisk together egg, 1 Tbsp water. in another bowl, mix together panko, parmesan, garlic powder, salt, and pepper.

Grease baking sheet with cooking spray. Bread each eggplant disk by dipping into the egg mixture, then in breadcrumb mixture on both sides.

Place breaded eggplant on baking sheet and spray with pan spray.

Bake eggplant for 12-15 minutes, or until brown.

Top each piece with your favorite Cannizzaro Sauce. Sprinkle fresh mozzarella and return to the oven and Broil until cheese is bubbly, about 2 minutes.

Serve with more Cannizzaro Marinara, Vodka or Arrabbiata Sauce to serve on top. This makes a great appetizer or a great side dish. It also a great entrée. Just serve it with polenta or your favorite pasta or veggie noodles!