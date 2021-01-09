Eggplant Rollatini hot off the grill

Slice Eggplant in very thin, lengthwise slices.

Sprinkle with salt and grill over medium high about 2-3 minutes per side.

Meanwhile, mix ricotta, Parmesan, ½ of the mozzarella and the beaten egg.

Spray a small lasagna pan and fill with 1/2 of a jar of sauce.

Place 1 tablespoon of the cheese mixture at the top of the large side of each slice and roll-up.

Place seam side down in pan. Spoon remaining sauce over each roll & top with reserved cup of Mozzarella Cheese. Bake at 400̊ for 20 minutes or until bubbly. Serve and Enjoy!