Eggplant Rollatini hot off the grill

Grilled Eggplant Rollatini
Serves 4
1 Large Eggplant or 2 Medium Eggplants
1 8 Oz Container Ricotta Cheese
1/2 Cup Shredded Parmesan Cheese
1 Cup Shredded Mozzarella Cheese
1 Beaten Egg
1 Jar Cannizzaro Marinara or Arrabbiata sauce
Slice Eggplant in very thin, lengthwise slices.
Sprinkle with salt and grill over medium high about 2-3 minutes per side.
Meanwhile, mix ricotta, Parmesan, ½ of the mozzarella and the beaten egg.
Spray a small lasagna pan and fill with 1/2 of a jar of sauce.
Place 1 tablespoon of the cheese mixture at the top of the large side of each slice and roll-up.
Place seam side down in pan. Spoon remaining sauce over each roll & top with reserved cup of Mozzarella Cheese. Bake at 400̊ for 20 minutes or until bubbly. Serve and Enjoy!