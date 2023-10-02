El Toro Bruto launching new "must try" menu

Resident Culture South End's in-house restaurant, is expanding to full-service dining starting today

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — El Toro Bruto, Resident Culture South End's in-house restaurant, is launching a new menu and expanding to full-service dining for dinner beginning 4:30 p.m. Friday. Walk-up counter service and self-seating are still available during breakfast, lunch and late-night hours.



The new sit-down dinner service will be available by reservations on OpenTable or for walk-ins 4:30-9 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 4:30-10 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.

A host will greet guests and take them to their table in the Lager Fest Room, the back area of the taproom with seating for nearly 100, where they will order and be taken care of by a server.

El Toro Bruto will continue to offer counter service and self-seating 7 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Sunday as well as late-night 10:30 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday-Saturday

El Toro Bruto was formerly a taco pop-up, before setting up a permanent spot in Resident Culture in 2022.

