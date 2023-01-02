Electric Grid issues leave homeowners in the dark

Call Mister Sparky!

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

This morning we're talking Electric Grid Issues. These issues are similar to the problems we saw this past Christmas when many in and around charlotte lost power. Joining us now our good friend Rusty Wise from Mister Sparky.

"The power outage we had this past christmas caught so many people unprepared" says Wise. There are many steps involved in delivering electricity to customers, and a power outage can be caused at any step along the way. First, power plants generate electricity. Then high voltage transmission lines move that electricity over long distances. Finally, the last leg of the journey happens on the distribution network, which delivers electricity to customers. Power outages can happen because of failures at any point in that process: distribution failures, transmission failures, or insufficient electricity generation can all lead to power outages. More recently, a new type of power outage has emerged – caused by power companies intentionally shutting off portions of the transmission or distribution network to reduce the risk of triggering even more catastrophic outcomes. Coupled with the emergence of EV vehicles and solar power sometimes the homeowner may feel lost because there is not enough infrastructure to accommodate the new usage of energy. “At Mister Sparky we want you to be certain” says Wise.