Electrical devices you need for your home, sponsored by Mister Sparky

As time zooms by and kids are back to school now is a

good time to remind people to take care of their electrical needs.

Here with more is Rusty Wise from Mister Sparky. When you call Mister Sparky by Wise Electric Control Inc. for your electrical services, you can expect:

Skilled Professionals – Our employees are certified electricians who are always taking continuing education courses and attending seminars. They are craftsmen whose skills have been tested before they wear our uniform.

“I want to talk about 3 products that we see as necessary and are extremely helpful to the operation of your home” says Wise. They are:

Ground Fault Circuit Interrupter (GFCI)

A ground fault circuit interrupter (GFCI) receptacle is a special type of outlet that can automatically shut off power directly at the outlet when it detects an electrical fault. Resetting of the GFCI happens a lot this time of year, due to inclimate weather, like hurricanes and storms that knock out power” says Wise. This necessary device can be found around places where there is water. He adds “ Often times you’ll find the GFCI hidden behind places where people will put furniture.” If you should lose power in your outlets check the GFCI and push the reset switch.

Generators

“If the power is lost for a week and you cannot survive without electricity then you need a generator” says Wise.

There is nothing quite as nerve-racking as having the power go out and having no idea when it will return. It is particularly concerning when you have a refrigerator and freezer full of food that will spoil if the electricity stays out for too long. We count on electricity for so many things that even a short outage can be quite inconvenient. That is why more and more Charlotte, North Carolina homeowners are having generators installed. At Mister Sparky by Wise Electric Control Inc., we can help you with getting familiar with generators and getting one properly installed. There are many options for generators, including fuel types and output ranges. The most reliable type of system is a wired one. Generators that are part of a wired system are the safest both for you and your family, as well as line repair technicians. Improper use of generators allows power to backfeed into utility lines, which can prove fatal for those working to get power restored. We can set your wired system up to switch on automatically or manually.

Smoke Detector

“ Your smoke detectors are one of the most important items in your home” says Wise. They are designed to warn you against potential threats caused by fire and smoke that could put your family in danger. At Mister Sparky by Wise Electric Control Inc., we cannot emphasize enough how important it is to have smoke detectors placed in your home in Charlotte, North Carolina. If you have questions about proper usage, we are your go-to team for answers and installation.

Placement – If you are building a new home, going through a remodeling project, or simply have questions about where your smoke detectors should be installed, our professionals can answer your questions about the best placement for smoke detectors, so you feel confident knowing your family is protected.

GiveAway

Mister Sparky will give away free smoke detectors to first 25 viewers through our website – mistersparkycharlotte.com. Go to the specials tab, pick smoke detectors and fill out form. You don’t need to purchase anything if your one of the 25 we will send you a free smoke detector. For more information contact:

