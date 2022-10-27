Elevate your tailgate

Lifestyle Influencer Cheryl Leahy shares great tailgate finds

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Lifestyle Influencer from All Dressed Up with Nothing to Drink Cheryl Leahy joined the show to share a few products that are great for your next tailgate.

Bringing the joy of French bakery, St Pierre remains America's favorite brioche brand. Enjoy authentic brioche burger buns, sliders, hot dog rolls, loaf and more to help step up your tailgating game. Be inspired by our recipes on our website.

For game day or fall entertaining snack ideas, visit FarmRich.com.

Quest’s mini Peanut Butter Cups offer 8g protein with less than 1g of sugar and 1g of net carbs per serving!

For more information and to purchase, visit www.questnutrition.com.

The EarthStone Grill Cleaning Block tackles tough jobs without harsh chemicals. 100% non-toxic cleaning for BBQ grills, griddles, and smokers, it is the safer alternative with no wire bristles that can break off and be dangerously ingested.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.