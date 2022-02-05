Emily Kaufman, a.k.a. The Travel Mom and Tommy Didario take us onboard Celebrity "Beyond"

There are many people excited about dipping their toes back into international waters. Emily Kaufman, a-k-a the Travel Mom and lifestyle expert, Tommy Didario, are back and they say a cruise on Celebrity's new cruise ship “Beyond” is the perfect way to get back into cruising. Celebrity's new cruise ship "Beyond" will be sailing throughout Europe and the Mediterranean and will start sailing out of Ft. Lauderdale in November.

There are so many amazing things about Beyond. Beyond features designs talent of Nate Berkus who created the gorgeous Sunset Bar on Beyond. Beyond is home to world renown restaurant at sea Le Voyage. The dining experience is incredible. Plus Gwyneth Paltrow serves as Beyond’s wellness advisor. Don’t forget the amazing accommodations, food, entertainment as well as high end shopping. Beyond is filled with fun, comfort and luxury. Also the attention to detail is amazing, they maximize every space on the cruise ship. Places like the RoofTop bar are just a taste of the amazing experiences awaiting the guest. At helm of the ship is Captain Kate the first American woman captain of a luxury cruise ship. Come and checkout Beyond for yourself, you will be glad you did. For more information visit Celebritycruises.com.