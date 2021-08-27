Employee resignation tips

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — People are leaving their jobs as the pandemic made

them realize they want to have more flexibility. But how do you prepare for your resignation? Career counselor Latesha Byrd shares some of her tips and insights. The pandemic has changed the way employees do business. Professionals are finding that they can be just as effective at home as in the office. As a matter of fact 1 in 4 workers are considering leaving their jobs. But before you leave here are some tips to consider.



Tip #1: Perform a professional audit or Career SWOT analysis. This is the time for reflection and introspection. Do a career swot analysis to help you identify things that may be holding you back. This analysis will help you fill in those gaps where you are lacking and will help you on your next job.



Tip #2: Get clear on what you want. It is important to figure out what you want to do. Do you want to work from home on your next job? Do you want to be in the office? Give yourself clear direction and spell out those things you want to do and accomplish.





Tip #3: Balance tenacity and self-care. Set blocks of time to grind and search for jobs but couple that with self care. Pour back into yourself. And if you are successful getting a new job reward yourself. You want to be tenacious but not at the expense of not taking care of your greatest asset which is you.





Tip #4: Tie Up Loose Ends. Check in with HR to see how your benefits will be impacted. Create an exit strategy. Have a plan for resigning and don’t burn bridges. Leave your job on a good note and in good standing with the people with whom you work. For more information visit LateshaByrd.com