Empowering women through financial opportunity

Jada Grandy-Mock on a mission to help underserved communities

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Throughout the month, we're highlighting extraordinary Women in Charlotte.

Joining us this morning is Jada Grandy-Mock to share her story, and path that lead her to senior leadership.

Jada Grandy-Mock grew up seeing how a lack of financial resources equaled a lack of choices. She's built a career on changing that narrative. Her drive stems from a humble upbringing in a public housing community in the Hill District of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and seeing how a lack of financial resources equated to a lack of choices. She watched her mom work long hours as a dietary clerk at the local hospital to provide for her and her younger brother. Early on, she committed to changing her family’s circumstances and to helping people improve their finances. “For me, banking was so much bigger than just the product,” she said. “I thought, what influence can I have to be able to change the trajectory of many of those families who, historically, have been left out of the financial system?” " There are 3 things that women struggle with: lack of Financial Resources, lack of Financial Education and lack of Financial Opportunity" says Grand-Mock.

Grandy-Mock learned the ropes in the early 2000s as a banking officer at National City Bank of Pennsylvania and as a bank examiner for the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. In 2008, she joined Fifth Third Bank. Now, she’s excited about Fifth Third’s latest initiatives that focus on supporting businesses owned by Black women. In partnership with Fifth Third Bank, The Association for Enterprise Opportunity (AEO) is promoting economic mobility in 10 predominantly Black neighborhoods through the Empowering Black Futures Capital Readiness Program. The initiative is part of Fifth Third's larger Empowering Black Futures Neighborhood Program, a $180 million commitment to deliver comprehensive support in lending, investments and philanthropy in neighborhoods across the Bank's retail banking footprint.

Fifth Third also invested in the Fearless Fund, a venture capital fund led by Black women who are investing in companies owned by Black women. “Being able to attract additional investment is so critical to economic mobility and also closing this wealth gap that I’m so passionate about with African Americans,” she said. “I am a firm believer that if I am rising and no one’s coming with me, I am standing still.”