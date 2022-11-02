EMS training will build muscles

We are talking today about EMS training with Manduu. Marsha Gale, the owner of Manduu Charlotte in Stonecrest answers some pertinent question about EMS training.

What’s different about Manduu?

Simply put, it’s resistance training, but it’s different than traditional weight-training in a gym, because we use the technology of EMS (electrical muscle stimulation) to make resistance training more efficient and effective without any stress on your joints, tendons, or ligaments. Manduu is like nothing you’ve ever done before - that makes it fun and interesting. It’s also a great complement to other types of workouts.

How is Manduu Charlotte different than a typical gym environment?

It’s unique in a number of ways…instead of working out with lots of people in a crowded space, we offer personal training with only one or two clients at a time-it’s a totally customized experience during each session.

What are some other reasons people might try Manduu?

People are so busy these days and Manduu saves time – it’s a 15-minute workout which gives you the benefits of 6 hours of strength training in a gym. It also will make you look and feel better, along with improving body composition – we’re talking about building more muscle and reducing fat – which will make you look more toned and have your clothes fitting better. Bottom line, it’s for anyone that wants to be healthier.

The CDC Guidelines recommend adults should do resistance training 2 or 3 times a week can you tell us why is that important?

Resistance training builds muscle, and muscle is important for optimum health. We know that muscle loss is a natural part of aging. We can start losing muscle in our 20s and this loss really speeds up once we hit our 60s. It’s possible to lose 40% of your muscle mass between your 20s and 80s! And Manduu helps close that gap.

Are there any mental benefits to doing Manduu?

Many studies report clients sleeping better and having more stable moods because of the dopamine and endorphins that are released during EMS workouts. Also, there is an increase in serotonin, which can combat cortisol, which is the stress hormone - cortisol can lead to excess belly fat. We can all benefit from less stress!

