Learn more about Live Well Spa

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

According to their website, Live Well Spa is a locally owned and operated health and wellness facility dedicated to offering clients unique therapies for increased well-being and general health. They have a variety of treatments, including the BTL EMSELLA and infrared saunas.

BTL EMSELLA uses electromagnetic energy to cause deep pelvic floor muscle stimulation without getting undressed! A single BTL EMSELLA session brings thousands of Kegel-like contractions which help you train your muscles without any effort. Scientific research shows that 95% of treated patients have reported significant improvement in their quality of life.

Infrared saunas are an effective tool for natural healing and prevention. Infrared light has the ability to penetrate human tissue, which in turn produces a host of anti aging health benefits making infrared saunas one of the “hottest” therapies for overall healthier living. If you want to get yourself back into balance, an infrared sauna may be the ticket to achieving your wellness goals.

Dry Salt Therapy, also called Halotherapy, benefits adults and children alike as well as athletes and animals. It is natural and safe and there are no harmful side effects. Halotherapy is very beneficial for overall wellness by removing the toxicity from the respiratory system, improving the function and appearance of the skin and boosting the immune system.

EMSCULPT NEO is considered a breakthrough in non-invasive body shaping. This revolutionary procedure simultaneously delivers heat and magnetic energy resulting in more fat reduction and more muscle growth compared to any single gold standard product.

