Enjoy a cocktail from Skiptown's new menu

Skiptown now offers liquor at their bar

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Head to Skiptown to try their new cocktails!

The Vodka One: Vodka, ginger beer, lemon juice, strawberry puree, and muddled mint. - $12 (this is like a strawberry mule)

The Purple One: Raspberry vodka, pea flower, and a splash of grapefruit soda with blueberries and a lemon wedge. - $10

The Gin One: Gin, Elderflower Liqueur, honey, lemon juice, pear nectar, and club soda, topped with a fancy cherry. - $12 (this has a nice pear and elderflower taste)

The Rum One: Rum, Aperol, Triple Sec, lime juice, pineapple juice, and soda water, topped with an orange wedge - $12 (this is like a rum punch)

The Bourbon One: Bourbon, peach brandy, maple syrup, bitters, unsweet tea, served with a lemon wedge. - $12 (this is our take on an old fashioned)