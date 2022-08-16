Enjoy a delicious summer Zucchini Pasta

Chef Jenny prepares a delicious zucchini pasta

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This morning - Chef jenny from Davidson Ice House is serving up her delicious summer Zucchini Pasta. This is an easy dish to make. It will fill you up.

Zucchini Pasta serves four

First, boil pasta of your choice in water

Keep a cup of boil pasta water to be used later

Thinly slice 1lb of Zucchini

Cook thinly slice zucchini in a pot with olive oil. Note cook in batches until they brown

Now add pasta water (this will act as a thickening agent) Stir into simmering Zucchini

Add Pasta and continue to fold pasta into zucchini.

Mix all ingredients into the simmering Zucchini

Add garlic by zesting a couple of cloves

Add chopped Basil

Add two ½ inch slices of butter

Add grated parmesan cheese use your discretion

Add Chili pepper flakes to taste

Enjoy the pasta and for more delicious recipe visit DavidsonIceHouse.com or visit the Ice House up in Davidson NC

