Enjoy a delicious Zucchini Shrimp Basil salad

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Let's continue with are week of no cook recipe with Chef Jenny from Davidson Ice House. It's too hot to cook so Chef jenny has a delicious No Cook Zucchini Shrimp Basil Salad.
Here how to make it:
1 pound small zucchini
3/4 pound cooked shrimp
12 cherry tomatoes
Dressing:
Lemon juice
Zest of one lemon
Salt
1 tablespoon minced shallot
1 small garlic clove, grated
¼ cup chopped fresh Basil herbs
Parmesan to taste
Olive oil to taste
Tips
Use a vegetable peeler to make thin ribbon zucchini strips
Season with 1/2 tsp salt and set aside for 30-90 minutes, until they release liquid— then squeeze as much liquid out as possible and set aside
Make the dressing by whisking together all ingredients then toss zucchini, shrimp and tomatoes in and sprinkle with grated parmesan cheese
For more great recipes visit DavidsonIceHouse.com
Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.
From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.
Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001
If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com