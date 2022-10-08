Enjoy a delicious Zucchini Shrimp Basil salad

Don't sweat it...make a No Cook meal

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Let's continue with are week of no cook recipe with Chef Jenny from Davidson Ice House. It's too hot to cook so Chef jenny has a delicious No Cook Zucchini Shrimp Basil Salad.

Here how to make it:

1 pound small zucchini

3/4 pound cooked shrimp

12 cherry tomatoes

Dressing:

Lemon juice

Zest of one lemon

Salt

1 tablespoon minced shallot

1 small garlic clove, grated

¼ cup chopped fresh Basil herbs

Parmesan to taste

Olive oil to taste

Tips

Use a vegetable peeler to make thin ribbon zucchini strips

Season with 1/2 tsp salt and set aside for 30-90 minutes, until they release liquid— then squeeze as much liquid out as possible and set aside

Make the dressing by whisking together all ingredients then toss zucchini, shrimp and tomatoes in and sprinkle with grated parmesan cheese

