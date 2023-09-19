Enjoy ceviche and mojitos at State of Confusion in LoSo

They have a Summer Patio Party this week to wrap up the season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — State of Confusion's chefs are trained in Peru to master the art of authentic ceviche. Their delicious ceviche has Avocado, Spicy Rocoto Chili, Tiger's Milk, Lime, Cancha Corn, Kiwichi, Plantain Chips, Corn Tortilla Chips. The Sugarcane mojito is perfect to pair with the ceviche, which has House-Pressed Fresh Sugarcane Juice, Extra Dry Rum, Muddled Mint, Lime Juice, Soda Water.

State of Confusion has an End Summer Patio Party featuring Royal Red Shrimp and a Crab Boil coming up this Thursday! It starts at 5pm and is free to attend.

As temperatures get cooler, State of Confusion is the place to be! Not only do they have great indoor seating, they also have a heated patio! That also makes it a great place to hang out and watch football games.

For more information, go online to confusionloso.com.

