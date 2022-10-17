Enjoy halloween without breaking the bank!

Tips on how to save on halloween expenses

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When it comes to Halloween you don’t have to break the bank to have fun. Here with tips on how you can save on Halloween and still have a spooky great time is, Jenny Martin from Southern Savers. “Halloween is the second most expensive holiday behind christmas “ says Martin There are plenty of shortcuts and tips to keep more money in your wallet while still having a good time. Here they are:

DIY Costumes

Brand new costumes are on average around $40 each! Save a chunk and have a blast making your own costumes. Pull from items you already have, head to the thrift store, or get crafty. Help the kids think up costume ideas you can make with things you can easily find. Dress as their favorite career, a favorite food, or super easy... their favorite crayon color!

Costume Trade

We pass down and share clothes with friends, why not costumes? Ask friends on social media or in the neighborhood if they would like to swap old costumes and everyone gets something “new” to wear this year. This is so simple it will become a tradition that other friends ask to join each year!

Be a Candy Deal Hunter

Rather than walking in and buying the biggest bag you see, check weekly ads for sales. Many grocery stores have Buy One Get One deals, as well as store coupons and extra discounts. Buy your candy now though, the prices do go up the week before Halloween. Here is an extra tip. Make sure to hit candy clearance sales the first week of November. Halloween candy still tastes amazing in a Christmas Stocking, and Christmas Candy works great for Valentines Day!

A Pumpkin Is A Pumpkin

It’s fun to go to the Corn Make and Pumpkin patch, but if your budget is super tight that isn’t always the best place to buy a pumpkin. Head over and have fun, then on the way home swing by the grocery store. Most stores range from $3 to $5 for large Pumpkins with Aldi having the lowest prices. It is important to enjoy your Pumpkin whole and wait to carve it until a couple days before Halloween. Once you cut into them they don’t last long.

Go Simple for Decor

While you can easily blow $150 on a big inflatable for your yard, I can guarantee you’ll have more fun memories making your own decorations. You can do a lot with simple items you possibly already have!

Cotton ball cobwebs

Black Construction paper cutouts (spiders are super easy)

Candy Corn & Candles

Cut up an old sheet for easy ghosts to hang

Get out the white Christmas lights early. White can work for any holiday!