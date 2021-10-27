Enjoy the holidays in a healthy way

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.
Dr. Ashley Lucas with PHD Weight Loss & Nutrition has tips on navigating the upcoming holidays in a healthy way. Oftentimes, when we have an event to attend, we might eat less earlier in the day to save calories. We think if we eat less now, we can eat more later. Dr. Lucas says it's not a good tactic. We end up eating way more than usual.
Dr. Lucas says instead, on the day of your next party, eat breakfast, lunch and a snack before you go. She wants you to go into the event not hungry at all. Dr. Lucas says you'll think less about the food, and more about the people you are with. Ultimately, she says, you will feel in control and make wiser food choices.