Enjoy the holidays in a healthy way

PHD Weight Loss & Nutrition has tips on maintaining a healthy balance over the holidays

Dr. Ashley Lucas with PHD Weight Loss & Nutrition has tips on navigating the upcoming holidays in a healthy way. Oftentimes, when we have an event to attend, we might eat less earlier in the day to save calories. We think if we eat less now, we can eat more later. Dr. Lucas says it's not a good tactic. We end up eating way more than usual.