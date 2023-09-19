Epoch Tribe is in the spotlight sponsored by Charlotte International Art Festival

Check out “This Land Is My Land: Here from Afar"

Example video title will go here for this video

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Today we are once again shining the spotlight on the Charlotte International Arts Festival and today the spotlight is on Epoch Tribe!

Here with all the details are the co-founders, Hannah and Shardae Hasan. Epoch Tribe is a Black women-owned and operated production and consulting company that honors and illuminates the stories of Black people.

“At the genesis of Epoch Tribe, our goal was to produce live on-stage original productions that share real stories of real people and real communities” says Shardae. She adds “our work is rooted in home, legacy, sisterhood, Blackness, faith, freedom, and community.” “This Land Is My Land: Here from Afar" is a live on-stage production that tells the true stories of people from the Charlotte community with deep roots in countries from around the world” says Hannah. Through beautiful storytelling, music, and dance; this show dives deep into the lives, cultures, and stories of people who make the tapestry of our community more rich, diverse, and beautiful. Join us and get ready to be inspired with powerful storytelling. Here are the details:



Time: 8 PM

Date: Saturday, September 30

Location: Knight Theater

Ticket Prices Tickets start at $19.50

For more information visit CharlotteArtFest.com

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.