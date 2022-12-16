Chan Zuckerberg Initiative grands $3 to Equal Opportunity Schools or EOS

The program Uses More Expansive Holistic Readiness Checklist that Goes Beyond Test Scores, GPA and Prerequisite Courses

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

According to Equal Opportunity Schools, or EOS, very year, nearly one million students of color and low-income high school students are ready to take Advanced Placement (AP), International Baccalaureate (IB) and other advanced courses, but these students are not enrolled. Equal Opportunity Schools works with schools and districts to deliver a research-based survey that helps schools better understand students’ aspirations, strengths, and barriers to succeeding in advanced coursework. Insights from the survey are used to design an action plan to engage students, cultivating a greater sense of belonging and a support system of trusted adults to ensure they succeed. The result is that more students show an interest in — and sign up for — advanced high school courses.

As part of the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative’s (CZI) goal to equip teachers with the research, tools and partners they need to center students’ well-being in support of academic achievement and success, they’re committing $3 million to Seattle-based nonprofit Equal Opportunity Schools (EOS). EOS partners with school districts nationwide to help identify students from diverse ethnic and socio-economic backgrounds with the potential to succeed advanced high school courses like AP and IB. EOS school partnerships have added more than 53,000 students of color and low-income students to advanced courses.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.