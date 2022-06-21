Ernie Adler help feed refugees near Ukrainian border

Ernie Adler answers the call to help feed refugees

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Our next guest Ernie Adler - typically joins us in the kitchen or behind the grill but today he's here to talk about a very special trip he just completed to Ukraine. Welcome home and tell us how did this trip come together and your experiences to the region of Ukraine.

Technically I was a volunteer with the Chefs for Ukraine program with WCK. I just returned from Poland Thurs. night as a WCK volunteer at their facility located in Przemsyl (sheh-ma-shul) Poland which is on the border with Ukraine. During my time there the cooking and volunteer team would prepare hot and cold foods in the morning to the mid-afternoon, then head to different distribution points on the border to greet refugees coming by train from Lviv, Kiev, and further east near the main fighting with Russia, and others arriving by foot or by car. Every day the team would start early in the morning making almost 5000 salami and cheese, or vegetarian panini which are easy to hand out. We would also make a hot meat dish (beef, pork, chicken, or turkey), rice or kasha, vegetable, potato, salad, soup, and dessert. The food had to be relatively easy to make and something they would be used to eating back in Ukraine, and simple to “feed the masses” that they could eat there or take with them if they were continuing on. The food was made in a warehouse built out into a kitchen and then shuttled to the distribution sites in Przemsyl and other nearby towns that served as border crossing shelters. We had toys, coloring books, pencils, other things for the kids. WCK employs some professional chefs for longer periods from across the US and other countries and most of them were there for a longer period. They also hired many local Poles and also Ukrainians to help coordinate the volunteers, distribution logistics, interpreters, and to help in dealing with local governments and border control.