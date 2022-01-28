Ernie Adler Olympic grilling options

Easy, tasty, Chinese inspired dishes to enjoy while watching the games

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're looking for some tasty options to enjoy while watching The Olympics, Ernie Adler has you covered.

First up a tasty appetizer great for the Olympics or for any football game watch party; Chinese spiced grilled wings. About 4 hours ahead combine sesame oil, lemon juice, Mirin, soy sauce, brown sugar, hoisin and oyster sauce, ketchup, garlic, ginger, chili garlic sauce, ketchup, and five spice powder. Pour some of the marinade over the wings, toss, and refrigerate for 3 hours but reserve some of the marinade to baste while grilling and some for when you take off the grill. Take out of the refrigerator, quickly rinse off and pat dry, let wings come up to room temperature. Preheat your grill to 375 degrees, place wings on the grill for 15 minutes, baste, then turn over. Baste again after 15 minutes and check the temperature. Wings are done when internal temperature reaches 165 degrees. Baste one final time, plate, garnish with some sesame seeds and scallions, and serve.

Next up for your main dish a great comfort food; Char Siu (char-shoo, meaning fork roasted) Lo Mein. Buy a pork loin and cut lengthwise into no more than 3 inch depth. Combine salt, sugar, five spice powder, sesame oil, rice wine, soy and hoisin sauce, molasses, garlic, and honey. Pour the marinade over the pork, reserving some for use during cooking, and refrigerate 8-24 hours. One hour before grilling take out and bring up to room temperature. Heat your grill to 375, place loin on the grill on indirect heat (directly over a burner that is not lit), grill for 15 minutes and baste, then turn and grill another 15 minutes and baste, keep repeating on all sides until internal temperature reaches 145 degrees.

While the pork is cooking boil your favorite Chinese noodles (or even ramen), and when done drain and put in ice bath to stop cooking, drain, toss with some sesame oil, and set aside. For the sauce combine soy and oyster sauce, rice wine, and honey. Heat your cast iron pan on the grill until very hot, add peanut or vegetable oil, then garlic, scallions, and fresh ginger and sauté for 30 seconds. Add sliced shitake mushrooms and cook for one minute. Add the noodles and sauce and toss cooking for 2 minutes until hot.