Fall recipes for tailgates and the holidays

Ernie Adler shares three delicious recipes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fall is a celebration of the end of harvest and that brings hearty vegetables which many people may never think of grilling or smoking, because they’re focusing on the meat, turkey, or main dish.

Fall also means tailgating at football games so it’s a great time to impress your guests. Cooking these hearty vegetables on the grill bring out incredible flavors that will wow your guests at any party, even at Thanksgiving dinner.

First up sausage stuffed acorn squash. Halve your squash and scoop out the seeds, then on the rounded side just trim off a piece so it’ll sit flat. Baste the inside with olive oil and season with Kosher or sea salt, pepper, and a little garlic and onion powder. For some heat a dash of cayenne as well. Turn your grill on 375 and cook flesh side down for about 25 minutes. While that is cooking saute up separately your favorite crumbled sausage and diced onion until done, then drain and set aside. When cool toss the sausage and onion with scrambled egg, dried cranberries, grated parmesan cheese, and panko bread crumbs. When you’re ready to turn the squash over take off the grill and stuff each squash half with the sausage mixture and place back on the grill. After 20-25 minutes squash should be fork tender and done, or if needed continue to grill until done. The top should be bubbly and crusty and delicious!

Next up is grilled cabbage. Many people aren’t crazy about boiled cabbage but when they taste it hot off the grill they’ll fall in love. First quarter a whole cabbage and cut the core out. Turn your grill on high and char all sides. Remove from the grill and on a piece of aluminum foil drizzle melted butter, a few tsp. of apple cider vinegar or lemon juice, sprinkle garlic powder, Kosher salt, pepper, and grated parmesan cheese, and wrap back up in the foil so it’s whole again. Leave a small opening in the top and return to the grill but turn the temperature down to about 350 degrees. You can also add some white wine through the top for added flavor. After 30 minutes gently unwrap and check for tenderness. Cabbage should be tender enough to get a fork in but still hold it’s shape (not totally wilted). You’ll want a little crunch in it.

Finally, a different spin on fall tubers but this time sweet potato. In a bowl combine olive oil, minced garlic, Kosher salt, pepper, and chopped fresh herbs or spices (many work like rosemary, thyme, oregano, or even cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice). Cut off both ends and a thin slice of one side so it’ll lay flat. On a table lay 2 chopsticks and place the potato on them, then slice each potato into even slices. The chopsticks will prevent you from slicing all the way through. Rub the potato with oil, salt, and pepper, then spread the oil/spice mixture over the top. Grill on 400 degree indirect heat (not over the flame or charcoal) and check for fork tenderness after about 30 minutes.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.