Erwin Middle School 6 Grade Assembly Rocks!

ABC Upward Program visits Erwin Middle School

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — What a great time visiting with the 6 grade student body at Erwin Middle School. The ABC Upward program featured a number of speakers to talk to the kids about making good choices, getting a good sound education and being careful who you give or spend time with. "The kids were awesome and attentive" says Robinson one of the speakers. The program was a huge success.

