Essentials for the summertime

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Summer festivities are upon us... and whether you're off to the beach, traveling to far off cities or staying at home for backyard barbeques, don't be unprepared. Charlton Alicea shared some of his picks for summer!

Summertime symbolizes tanned and glowing skin, put your best face forward with Natura Bisse Vitamin C Tanning Drops. These tanning drops can be added to any beauty product (such as foundation, moisturizers or serums) or simply used on it own. You choose the intensity of tan by the number of drops used and it's free of unwanted self-tanner smells.

If you're preparing yourself for the outdoor or poolside fun, we all know the importance of SPF. Coola Suncare Travel Set has it all with SPF 30 face sunscreen, Radical Recovery After sun Lotion, SPF 30 body spray in Pina Colada and the Lip Lux SPF 30 lip balm.

Some of us might be jet setting and traveling can take a lot out of us, keep your immunity strong with Rise fizzy tablets. This berry flavored tablet dissolves in 4-6 ounces of water and helps support your immune system while tasting great. So ask that flight attendant for water for happy flying.

We all know summer means cocktail celebrations, prepare yourself before and after drinking with these skin patches

The Good Patch Rescue help to fortify and replenish much needed B vitamins and nutrients for pre and post party. Really simple to use with 4 single use patches.

After a long day of sun or a long flight to your destination give yourself a pick me up with this face mask. Dr Dennis Gross C+C Collagen Mask, erase away dull dry skin with this single use individually wrapped brightening face mask.

