Establish healthy habits in 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Starting the New Year off right and establishing healthy habits is a must if you want to be successful. Here with more is licensed Therapist Jackie Greco, from Sun Counseling and Wellness.

A New Year’s Resolution from a mental health counselor’s perspective is a promise or goal for self-improvement. It is so attractive to think of a clean state or to reinvent yourself, or just do an entire self overhaul.

It is important to know that more than half of Americans set resolutions and only 10% succeed. Too many often fail because their goals are too lofty or sometimes unreasonable and unsustainable. The goals may be too easy or not fulfilling. Also often times your motivation changes and shifts.

To avoid these pitfalls you need to establish healthy habits and achievable goals that aren’t TOO easy or TOO difficult.

Here are some tips:

Tip 1: Your goals should be SMART goals meaning they should be specific, measurable, achievable, realistic and timely. Look for progress not perfection.

Tip 2: Set yourself up for success in general in the New Year by pausing. Pause before goals and think first about values that prioritize *your* meaning of success.

Tip 3: Use goals as a compass rather than harsh standard and take small steps.

Tip 4: Self-care is also a necessity not a luxury. Remember you want progress not perfection.

