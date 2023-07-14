Estate Planning at 112 S. Tryon St – sponsored by McIntyre Elder Law

You need an Estate Plan

This morning we're on location at 112 South Tryon Street talking Estate Planning, at McIntyre Elder Law Offices. Here to walk us through is attorneys Greg McIntyre and Brenton Begley. “When clients and potential clients arrive at our location they are greeted with a smile” says McIntyre. He adds “We want them to feel comfortable and at home and we offer them refreshments and baked cookies before we get into the details of the visit.” “We are an Elder law firm that specializes in Estate planning” says McIntyre. Everyone should have an Estate Plan. It is important to know what you are going to do with your assets when you pass.

You don’t want to risk having your assets go to probate. Estate Planning is simply planning for the future as you anticipate the risk to your assets. “We like to separate ourselves from other firms when it comes to Estate planning” says Begley. At McIntyre Elder Law we call Estate Planning, Pre-Planning. We call it Pre-Planning because we are crafting the best way to protect a lifetime of savings, retirement, home and other property. We know that 70% of seniors over the age of 65 are going to need some type of long-term care during their lives whether in-home, assisted living or nursing home care. “The costs can be $15K per month alone” says Begley. Those are huge odds and you should plan accordingly. How will this care be paid for? Will this care spend down all savings, retirement? Will these costs subject the home to being sold or lost due to a Long-Term Care Medicaid Lien?

McIntyre Elder Law has tools to help. Estate Plans are for all who need to protect assets, and pass those assets along to other family members” says Begley. Here at McIntyre Elder laws we have the people and tools to get the job done .“When we are drafting Estate Plans it’s a process that involves much communication and may involve getting a Trust” says Begley. “We want to hear the clients desires, wants and wishes and draft plans to meet their needs” says McIntyre. He adds we want to make sure the client is in full control.”