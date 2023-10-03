Estate Planning with McIntyre Elder Law, and what a typical workday, looks like

McIntyre Elder Law shares what makes their firm different

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content.

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Friday Morning we talked Estate Planning, and the important role in plays in so many people lives, with attorneys from McIntyre Elder Law.

Attorneys, Greg McIntyre and Brenton Begley describing a typical day for us at their firm.

They tell us, their team meets to discuss what is on the agenda, who, when, where and what needs to happen. Then they may move on from there to working on drafting documents or we may be involved in litigation and or mediation - their goal always centered around clear and customized communication with clients. McIntyre tells us: "our department meeting is critical to make sure everyone is on the same page."

At McIntyre Elder Law they call Estate Planning, Pre-Planning. The attorneys tell us they call Estate Planning, pre-planning - because they are crafting the best way to protect a lifetime of savings, retirement, home and other property. Begley says "we know that 70% of seniors over the age of 65 are going to need some type of long-term care during their lives whether in-home, assisted living or nursing home care. Those are huge odds and you should plan accordingly. How will this care be paid for? Will this care spend down all savings, retirement? Will these costs subject the home to being sold or lost due to a Long-Term Care Medicaid Lien?"

McIntyre Elder Law has tools to help, explaining, Estate Plans are not just for the rich and famous. “ In fact it is for all who need to protect assets, and pass those assets along to other family members” says McIntyre. At McIntyre Elder laws they have the people and tools to get the job done.

“When we are drafting Estate Plans it’s a process that involves much communication” says Begley. “We want to hear the clients desires, wants and wishes and draft plans to meet their needs.” Sometimes a client may take a family member along to be involved in the process. The process can take a couple of weeks. Our goal is to provide outstanding service, thus we are meticulous and attentive to details of our clients. Our client is a high priority.

You can schedule a free consultation just visit us at mcelderlaw.com

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.