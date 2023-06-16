Estate Planning with McIntyre Elder Law

McIntyre Elder Law says you need a plan

Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content.

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

This morning we're talking Estate Planning, and the important role in plays in so many people lives. Here to walk us through it all is attorney, Brenton Begley. Everyone should have an Estate Plan. It is important to know what you are going to do with your assets when you pass. Brenton says “You don’t want to risk having your assets go to probate.” He adds “You need a plan in place to prevent creditors coming in, if your estate should go to probate.”

Estate Planning is simply planning for the future as you anticipate the risk to your assets. At McIntyre Elder Law we call Estate Planning, Pre-Planning. We call it Pre-Planning because we are crafting the best way to protect a lifetime of savings, retirement, home and other property.

Begley says: "we know that 70% of seniors over the age of 65 are going to need some type of long-term care during their lives whether in-home, assisted living or nursing home care. The costs can be $15K per month alone." Those are huge odds and costs. How will this care be paid for? Will this care spend down all savings, retirement? Will these costs subject the home to being sold or lost due to a Long-Term Care Medicaid Lien? We have tools to help. Estate Plans are for all who need to protect assets, and pass those assets along to other family members” says Begley. Here at McIntyre Elder laws we have the people and tools to get the job done .“When we are drafting Estate Plans it’s a process that involves much communication” says Begley. “We want to hear the clients desires, wants and wishes and draft plans to meet their needs.” Sometimes a client may take a family member along to be involved in the process. The process can take a couple of weeks. Our goal is to provide outstanding service, thus we are meticulous and attentive to details of our clients. Our client is a high priority. You can schedule a free consultation just visit us at MCelderlaw.com

