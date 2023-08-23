Eugene hits the links at the Annual Joe Maus Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament

Joe Maus Foundation giving back across the community they call home

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Joe Maus Foundation and golf, the two go hand in hand. On Tuesday, Eugene hit the links for the 2023 Celebrity Golf tournament at Rolling Hills Country Club.

40 Celebrities from the Panthers, Steelers and more - teeing off for a great cause. The money raised helps support the Joe Maus Foundation.

While at Rolling Hills he caught up with representatives from Make A Wish who tell us the average wish costs $7500.

The Joe Maus Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit foundation that focuses on helping children and families in need, animal rescue, and our hometown heroes throughout the Mecklenburg, Union and Stanly counties. A lot of foundations focus on particular needs, but the Joe Maus Foundation has a passion for children, families, animals, and our heroes in general.

The Joe Maus Foundation is here to help those children and their families in their greatest time of need. Sometimes we forget that everyday issues can take a toll on our children's lives. We want to be there to lend a hand. The Joe Maus Foundation was established December 2011 with founder Joe Maus and a group of determined board members. Our foundation partners with world-class brands and companies, charitable foundations, socially aware groups and organizations for all kids throughout our network of community partners.

Some of the charities they've worked with include: The Matthews HELP Center which provides short-term crisis assistance to our neighbors in the Greater Matthews community. Dream on 3 which provides deserving kids with the opportunity of a lifetime with customized wishes to make their sports dream a reality. Common Heart which is a non-profit that bridges the gap of hunger and poverty in our communities. The Butterfly House Children’s Advocacy Center, a non-profit that brings together law enforcement officers, medical providers, attorneys, and many others to look at each case of abuse comprehensively. The Esther House which shelters victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking and provides the support that empowers them to rebuild their lives. Make-A-Wish, a non-profit corporation that creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

In December 2016, they added animal rescue as a part of our foundation focus. If you are a pet owner, you understand why we are so passionate about our animals. There are over 70 million stray animals living in the United States. Being a stray leaves animals injured and subjected to starvation. We are teaming up with local shelters to make sure our animals are getting the proper medicine and care they need to be brought back to a good healthy life. Some of the animal organizations we have partnered with include: Greater Charlotte SPCA, a non-profit that improves the quality of life of homeless animals through veterinary care, foster care, and humane education.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.