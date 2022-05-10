Eugene's pictures from the Joe Maus 2022 Celebrity Golf Tournament

More than 40 celebrities took part Tuesday, to help raise money for the Joe Maus Foundation

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This morning on Charlotte Today, Eugene shared pictures from the 2022 Joe Maus Celebrity Golf Tournament. He may have missed the show Tuesday to play, but he couldn't wait to share his pictures with us, and tell us about all the great work The Joe Maus Foundation does in the community.

The tournament was played at Emerald Lake Golf Club in Matthews, and kicked off Monday night with a special dinner.

When Maus was asked by Eugene why he holds the tournament every year, Maus said: "if you don't embrace the community and give back to the community you don't have a business".

It's a tournament they do every year, to raise funds for Animal Rescue with Charlotte SPCA, all the police departments, to help children, they raise funds for the Esther House and Butterfly House for battered women and sexually abused children.

Maus says "all the money we raise goes back to those great foundations, for me growing up in small town Ohio, I always said if I ever make it I'm gonna' give back, and that's what I do - I give back and I love doing it."

The goal of the tournament this year, was to raise more than $100K. The Joe Maus Foundation also works with Make-A-Wish, to make dreams come true.

If you were unable to make it to the tournament, there's still ways you can donate: joemausfoundation.com Organizers say you'll want to get your team signed up early for next year, the event always "sells out" and there is food and beverages on every hole.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.