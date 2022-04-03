Ever Andalo is now open in NoDa

Ever Andalo will be open Tuesday - Sunday beginning at 5pm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ever Andalo, a new Italian restaurant concept in Charlotte, NC, opened its doors this week in NoDa!

Some of the dishes on the Ever Andalo opening menu include antipasti like Tuna Crudo, Olives, and homemade ricotta, along with a short list of entrees like a braised Short Rib with a mixed vegetable giardiniera. The menu offers pastas like Fettucine al’Amatriciana, Spaghettini alla Nerano and a homemade Mushroom Tortellini - all made in house.