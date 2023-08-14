Every August, the National Association of Community Health Centers sponsors National Health Center Week, sponsored by CRCHC

This is an opportunity to highlight the commitment and passion of Community

Every August, the National Association of Community Health Centers sponsors National Health Center Week to celebrate and increase awareness of America’s 1,400 Community Health Centers. National Health Center Week is an opportunity to highlight the commitment and passion of Community.

CRCHC has hosted two back to school bashes. One in China Grove this past Tuesday, and one at the CRCHC Logan family medicine location. CRCHC also has a mobile unit that provides primary care services and will be getting a dental mobile. There will be a clinic opening in Mecklenburg county by the end of the year.

For more information on what Cabarrus Rowan Community Health Centers does in the community, visit their website crchc.org.

