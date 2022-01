Meghan Trainor says exercise bands are great when you travel

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When it comes to training, it's great to have options.

Motivational Fitness Coach, Meghan Trainor says exercise bands are great - and can easily be thrown in your bag when you travel.

Using an exercise band you can do a wide variety of workouts: curls, kickbacks, up right rows, bent over rows, squats and chops.

It's also easy to adjust their resistance.