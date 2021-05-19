Simple exercises to keep you moving

Why movement can be medicine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It seems as if there is never enough time to work out and take care of yourself, but certified Yoga instructor, Kara Mconaghy with Yoga4elite Athletes, says you can do some simple exercises to keep the body in good health. Kara says, "There are a few key things to remember. "Motion is Lotion” and “Movement is Medicine.” Exercising and stretching will make you feel better and you will have less injury and pain. Also you’re going to get more vitality back into your life.

Three simple yoga poses or stretches is all one needs to achieve these goals. The first pose reminds you of flying like superman but with a twist. Kara says “lay stomach down on the floor or bed, or couch, and reach your hands behind your back. Now, reach your heels off the ground to the wall behind you while reaching you’re the crown of your head up towards the wall in front of you. This will allow you to lengthen and open your spine.” The flexibility of the exercise will allow you to feel not so inhibited in your everyday natural movements. It also feels good and is super healthy for your back.

The next pose you want to try is called “Up Dog” or if you if that feels difficult then you can modify it with “The Cobra” pose. So now from the current position you are in relax your legs on the floor, place your hands or elbows in front of you on the floor and now reach the crown of your head to the ceiling while pushing hand and extending arms out. Remember the modification has the elbows on the floor in front of you while reaching the crown of your head to the ceiling. Kara says “this exercise will lengthen out the hip flexor and is great for anyone with back issues.”