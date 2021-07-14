Exercises to strengthen your core

The first exercise involved sitting in a chair where you fold your arms or for more difficulty stretch your arms out. Now lean back and pull forward. Kathy says “you will feel the abdominal muscles responding.” This is a great exercise to supports our spine and relieve lower back pain.

The next exercise is design to build up your core . Joy says “it is necessary for stability to prevent seniors from falling." Fold your arm in the same position on the chair, lean back, now push forward but rotate your right shoulder to your left knee. Repeat this exercise doing the opposite side of your body. The last exercise is the plank. Joy says “seniors can stand and use the wall to set there angle and then hold it for a 5 count.” These exercise are good for posture and will help with stability and strength. For more information visit Bodyandsoulseniorfitness.org