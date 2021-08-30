Exercising with a pool noodle

Easy exercises seniors can do to strengthen their lower body and their hands.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the summer comes to an end let's take advantage

of a pool noodle to get some exercise in. Kathy Joy with Body and Soul Senior Fitness has 3 exercises we can do.



Exercise 1: Inner thigh

Place the pool noodle at between your knees, now squeeze inward and release. Repeat these steps for time or for 10 repetitions. This exercise is good to build up the inner thigh. It is also great for getting up from a seated position.

Exercise 2: Outer thigh and gluteus

Place the pool noodle at your ankles. Now squeeze and release. The position of the noodle will help your gluteus maximus and the outer thighs. Hold for a 5 second count and remember to breathe.

Exercise 3: Hand dexterity