Exercising with a pool noodle

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the summer comes to an end let's take advantage
of a pool noodle to get some exercise in. Kathy Joy with Body and Soul Senior Fitness has 3 exercises we can do.
Exercise 1: Inner thigh
Place the pool noodle at between your knees, now squeeze inward and release. Repeat these steps for time or for 10 repetitions. This exercise is good to build up the inner thigh. It is also great for getting up from a seated position.
Exercise 2: Outer thigh and gluteus
Place the pool noodle at your ankles. Now squeeze and release. The position of the noodle will help your gluteus maximus and the outer thighs. Hold for a 5 second count and remember to breathe.
Exercise 3: Hand dexterity
With an overhand grip, place the noodle firmly in your hands, now squeeze with the tips of your fingers. Repeat this motions. You will feel this in your wrist as well as the tendons in your forearm. Now use an underhanded grip to hold the noodle and squeeze. Repeat this motion and hold for a 5 second count. Finally, grip the noodle overhanded and hold only with the thumb and pointer finger, now thumb and middle finger, now thumb and ring finger and lastly thumb and pinky. This exercise will help you pick up keys and coins and strengthen your hands. Remember to breathe. For more information visit BodyandSoulSeniorFitness.com