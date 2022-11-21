Expedia Travel Hacks 2023

Let Expedia help your travel plans

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

"Knowledge is power" when it comes to booking travel.

Have you ever wondered what day of the week you can get the best rates?

Travel contributor Melanie Fish is here to give us an inside look at Expedia's air travel hacks for 2023. The Expedia Air Travel hack report is out with some interesting useful information you can use.

Hack 1: The best day of the week to book is on Sunday. Booking on Sunday save a least 5% on domestic flights and 15% on International.

Hack 2: You should book at least 1 month in advance for domestic flights and 6 months in advance for International flights.

Hack 3: Avoid delays and cancellation by booking before 3pm

Hack 4: Use the Price Alert App by Expedia. The App notifies you on pricing. It makes planning a trip so much easier.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.