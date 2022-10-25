Travel contributor Melanie Fish shares some insight

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Knowledge is power when it comes to booking travel. Have you ever wondered what day of the week you can get the best rates? Travel contributor Melanie Fish joined Charlotte Today to give us an inside look at Expedia’s air travel hacks for 2023.

Expedia just released it's air travel hacks report. This annual report says the first hack for this year is the best day of the week to book. They are saying SUNDAY is the sweet spot.

It also says one month before domestic flights and 6 months before international flights is the way to go.

Another tip is to avoid delays and cancellations, book flights that take off before 3pm. Flights taking off later than that are more likely to get delayed or cancelled.

Last tip is to download price alert. This will notify and tell you when the best time to book is.

