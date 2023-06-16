Managing your monthly budget

Experian has ways to trim the budget

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Price increases on essential items like eggs, gas and car insurance have many looking for more ways to keep money in their pockets. A new survey commissioned by Experian found 66% of Americans are actively looking for ways to trim expenses from their monthly budget.

The study found that nearly 2 in 3 American's said an extra $50 per month would help relieve financial stress.

Experian financial experts suggest looking at comparison shopping sites for things like auto insurance.

Also with prices of groceries continuing to rise, it is important to stop wasting food. Meal planning is a great way to plan your meals ahead and cut down on waste.

For more tips and information, go to Experian.com/Savings.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.