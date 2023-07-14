Eye Care Procedures & Products – sponsored by Horizon Eye Care

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:
When it comes to eye care why not trust your care to the professionals at Horizon Eye Care, they specialize in eye care and provide many services to meet the need of the user.
Blepharoplasty is one procedure many people are having for various reasons. “Blepharoplasty is a surgical rejuvenating procedure that may be performed on the upper and/or lower eyelids. An upper blepharoplasty may include excision of drooping eyelid skin, repair of the muscle that opens the eyes, and removal of excess fat” says Dr. Tomasko. He adds “the procedure can be done for medical or cosmetic reasons.” Horizon Eye Care also is offering some ey care products. One product that’s being talked about a lot right now is Upneeq. Upneeq is a cool product that lifts the eyelids and the results are great. “It will give you a fresher look” says Dr. Tomasko. Another product that’s been a hot topic lately is Dysport. Dysport is all the rage because it has a neurotoxin that can makes the user look younger. If you have just a few wrinkles then book an appointment with one of our oculoplastic specialists during the month of July and receive Dysport® treatments for $50 off when you purchase a minimum of 150 units of Dysport®. Dysport® smooths moderate to severe frown lines between the eyebrows. Though aesthetic procedures such as BOTOX® or Dermal Fillers are not always associated with ophthalmologists, why wouldn’t you trust the eye experts with the areas around your eyes? In fact, ophthalmologists were the first doctors to perform Botox injections. Further, the eyelids, sockets, brow and under-eye areas require their expertise.
When you call , you can expect a good consultation to determine what your needs are. Once Horizon Eye Care identify the needs they will come up with a plan. Horizon Eye Care will perform the necessary procedure and the downtime is usually minimum. Most people can resume normal activities in 7 to 10 days and strenuous activities after 2 weeks. More information on Aesthetics at Horizon Eye Care is available at HORIZONEYE.COM.