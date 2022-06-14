Eye misalignment can cause serious problems

The causes of eye misalignment are various, and sometimes unknown. Potential causes include high farsightedness, thyroid eye disease, cataract, eye injuries, myasthenia gravis, cranial nerve palsies, and in some patients it may be caused by brain or birth problems . Symptoms of eye misalignment and binocular vision dysfunction include blurred vision, eyestrain, eye pain, difficulty driving, motion sickness, headaches, double vision, and eye fatigue, especially when focusing on near work.

The most common treatments for strabismus are glasses. Wearing glasses can sometimes correct mild strabismus. Also using a temporary eye patch over the stronger eye if your child has amblyopia. This can make the weak eye stronger, which may help align the eyes. Surgery on the eye muscles may be required. Getting an examination is crucial for proper diagnosis.