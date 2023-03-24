Get your eyebrows laminated with Charlotte Brow Bar & Aesthetics

Laminated brows are all the rage right now

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Brow Bar & Aesthetics was established mid pandemic in February of 2021.

Brow lamination is all the rage right now on social media. This service is basically a perm for your eyebrows. This treatment provides texture to your eyebrow hairs giving you a more full and even look.

Charlotte Brow Bar & Aesthetics also offers a variety of other brow treatments, as well as Hydrafacials, spray tanning, some lash services and more.

Charlotte Brow Bar & Aesthetics will be at the Parachute 1 year anniversary pop-up this Saturday March 25th from 1pm to 4pm. They will have $125 Express Hydrafacials and they will be providing all Brow and Facial Waxing services.

For more information and to book your appointment for a brow lamination, go online to CLTBrowBar.com.

