Easy exercises to squeeze in during the holidays

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When is the best time to workout during the Holidays?

-Start your day with exercise and enjoy your time with your family and friends!

But, if you're the chef and have limited time, throw in those exercises where you can, it doesn't have to be a straight 45 min:

Lunge the turkey to and from the oven, hold planks during timeouts while watching the game, take the dog for a walk, or take a moment with a loved one.

Rest is just as important as exercise! So make sure to enjoy some relaxation time with your family and friends.

F45 Training Cotswold is functional fitness to improve the body’s every day function. Anyone can do it: any age or stage of life, pregnant, nursing, previously injured, newly back to exercise after time off. Modifications are the name of the game. Use promo code: WCNC for free week! Find more at F45Training.com/Cotswold

