FabFest-Charlotte's Beatles Festival July 21-22

John Tosco from Tosco Music shares all the details

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tosco music is gearing up for their biggest event of the year, FabFest- Charlotte's Beatles Festival!

According to the FabFest website, FabFest is a weekend celebration of Beatles music unlike anything previously staged in the Southeast. Two nights and one day of a fully immersive Beatles journey: from live music to memorabilia, Ringo's drummer to John Lennon's lawyer; Beatles yoga to Beatles Art contest and so much more. You won't want to miss this multi-generational experience.

FabFest 2023 includes two evening concerts at Knight Theater in Uptown Charlotte: BritBeat and the Tosco Music Beatles Tribute. Plus, FabFest Daytime - a full day of live music, memorabilia, speakers and activities at The Parr Center.

Don't miss out on this weekend of fun, music and community. Purchase your tickets in advance online at FabFestCharlotte.org

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.