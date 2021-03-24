Help for dry, itchy skin

Must-have beauty products for spring

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Lifestyle expert Limor Suss shares some must have items for spring!

Olay Regenerist Whip SPF 25 is an ultra-lightweight moisturizer with added sun protection, making incorporating SPF into your daily routine simple.

Curél® Itch Defense® Lotion, with Advanced Ceramide Complex, restores skin's ceramide levels to help retain moisture and prevent symptoms of dry, itchy skin from returning.

NIOXIN Scalp Relief System Kit is a new three-part hair care regimen infused with aloe vera that soothes the scalp and thickens hair instantly!

The Beautiful Collection by Clairol Professional is a semi-permanent professional grade hair color you can use at home that will leave hair silky, soft, shiny, and beautiful.

The Lip Bar's Just A Tint 3-in-1 Tinted Skin Conditioner is a Sun protector, complexion perfector, skin moisturizer all in one.