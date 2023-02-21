Cocktails for Fat Tuesday

Fahrenheit has some great drinks to celebrate

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today is Fat Tuesday! Brittany Douglas joined Charlotte Today to share a few Fat Tuesday inspired cocktails. If you are looking to celebrate in style Fahrenheit has some great drinks that you can enjoy on their beautiful rooftop bar. Soak in the views while celebrating with a cocktail. They also have delicious food made by Chef Rocco that you can enjoy with your drink.

Bourbon Fat Washed Old Fashioned

-Bourbon fat wash of any bourbon

-Butter pecan syrup

-Creme de cacao

-Angostura Bitters

-Candied bacon

Rising Sun

-Rum of your choosing

-Amaretto

-Lime juice

-Passionfruit

-Pineapple

You can make both of these drinks at home, or head to Fahrenheit and let them do the work for you.

To keep up to date with what's going on at Fahrenheit, head over to their Instagram page @FahrenheitCLT.

