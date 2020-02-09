Easy at-home recipes

First up is southwest breakfast packs. Thinly slice red onion, zucchini, peppers, corn, drained seasoned black beans, sprinkle some salt and pepper, and optional jalapeno if you want some heat. Spray the foil with some oil or brush olive oil, place items in the center of the foil, ADD IN SOME SCRAMBLED EGG, and wrap up the edges forming a pouch but with an air pocket to generate some steam. Place on 350 degree grill or oven and cook for 5-7 minutes. Take off the grill or out of the oven, gently open not tearing the foil, add in 2 scrambled eggs, seal back up, and return to the oven for another 5-7 minutes. Gently open up as the steam will be hot to handle, roll up in warm tortillas to make a breakfast taco, or serve with toast or a bagel.