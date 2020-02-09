Easy at-home recipes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — https://www.erniesbbq.com
First up is southwest breakfast packs. Thinly slice red onion, zucchini, peppers, corn, drained seasoned black beans, sprinkle some salt and pepper, and optional jalapeno if you want some heat. Spray the foil with some oil or brush olive oil, place items in the center of the foil, ADD IN SOME SCRAMBLED EGG, and wrap up the edges forming a pouch but with an air pocket to generate some steam. Place on 350 degree grill or oven and cook for 5-7 minutes. Take off the grill or out of the oven, gently open not tearing the foil, add in 2 scrambled eggs, seal back up, and return to the oven for another 5-7 minutes. Gently open up as the steam will be hot to handle, roll up in warm tortillas to make a breakfast taco, or serve with toast or a bagel.
For lunch or dinner we’ll make fajita foil packs. Like the breakfast ones, line 2 pieces of foil together with parchment Thinly slice steak (I prefer skirt, hanger, or flank but any will do) or chicken breasts, peppers, and onions. Marinate the steak or chicken an hour or two ahead of time in chili powder, cumin, lime juice, garlic powder, salt, and olive oil. When ready preheat your oven or grill to 425 degrees. Combine the steak or chicken with the onions and peppers, place in the middle of the foil, and wrap up closing the edges but leaving an air pocket. Cook for 15 minutes (chicken temperature is food safe at 165 degrees), serve with warm tortillas, sliced avocado, sour cream, and shredded cheese. You can also serve with some seasoned black beans, rice, and shredded lettuce.