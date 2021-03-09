Learn to apply eye lashes like a pro

Make-up artist Stanley Owings shares his tips to applying lashes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fake eyelashes are on trend. But do you know how to put them on? Make-up artist Stanley Owings offer these tips.

Prep your eye first with an eye shadow base or bb cream. Then, line your eye along the lash line.

Be careful removing the lashes. Just press down, and they'll remove easily. Bend it a little around your finger. Use your hand as a palate for the glue. Bruch across the lash line with glue. Don't over glue! Once the glue is on, fan the lash a bit. That's the number 1 trick to getting the lashes on by yourself. Remember, to fan the lash!

Then, look down. Lay the lash right at the lash line. Sometimes you may have to trim them. Do it from the inner corner.

Press the lash down.

You can wear the lashes for about 5 to 7 days.