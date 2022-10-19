Fall and Christmas at the Biltmore

Only a couple weeks until they shift from Fall to Christmas

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Our area of the state is in beautiful color right now, and spending time on the grounds of Biltmore is a wonderful way to experience the season.

One of their favorite suggestions for a visit in fall is to take the hour-long guided Rooftop Tour of Biltmore House. This tour offers wildly impressive photo ops—during autumn, especially—and provides a closer look at the design and construction of the house in areas that many guests never visit.

Fall in their Gardens: Their gardeners planted thousands of mums all over the estate, but in the Walled Garden, the mums display is especially spectacular. Beautiful jewel-toned colors!

Believe it or not, Christmas at Biltmore is just around the corner. Their teams are busy now preparing and decorating Biltmore House where guests will see 67 Christmas trees.

Something special for this year is that their in-house designers are basing some of the holiday decorations on the theme of “Winter Landscapes,” which brings the outdoors inside to Biltmore House and honors Frederick Law Olmsted, the estate’s landscape architect whose legacy lives on at Biltmore. They have been celebrating the 200th anniversary of his birth all year. Olmsted designed parks all over the country, and is known as the principal designer of Central Park in New York City.

Christmas season also offers Candlelight Tours of Biltmore House, one of the only times of the year they open the house to guests at night. Truly a magical experience, it includes several musicians stationed throughout playing music of the season.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.