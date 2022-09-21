Fall officially begins this week, get ready at BLACKLION

They have clothing, jewelry, décor and more

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Tomorrow is the first day of fall, so it is the perfect time to get everything you need for the season! BLACKLION can help with that. Not only do they have great vendors with décor for your home, they have great clothing and jewelry to fit for the season. You can get something for yourself, or a gift for someone in your life.

If you are looking to redesign your home, BLACKLION is a great place to go for inspiration. Take a walk through the store and you will get inspired by the design rooms.

BLACKLION features 100+ small businesses, local artists, makers and entrepreneurs in one shopping venue. It's located at 10635 Park Road in Charlotte. Hours are Monday-Saturday 10am-6pm. Sunday 1pm-6pm. For more information go online to BLACKLION.com.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.